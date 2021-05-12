Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $259,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

