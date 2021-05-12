Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $103,595.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

