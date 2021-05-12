OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OFS Capital by 177.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

