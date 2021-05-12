OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

