Observer Price Reaches $0.0235 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and $1.82 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

