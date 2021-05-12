Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Announces May 20th IPO

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is planning to raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, May 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 84,400,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Oatly Group AB generated $421.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $60.4 million. Oatly Group AB has a market cap of $9.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, barclays, Jefferies, BNP Paribas; BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea, Oppenheimer & Co. and SEB were co-managers.

Oatly Group AB provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is the IPO – an offering of American Depositary Shares – by Oatly Group AB, the oatmilk company backed by a Blackstone Group fund whose celebrity investors, according to AFN, aka AgFunderNews, include Oprah Winfrey, Jay Z’s label Roc Nation, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. ) We have a bold vision for a food system that’s better for people and the planet. We are the world’s original and largest oatmilk company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Traditional food production is one of the biggest drivers of environmental impact. Food production uses about half of all habitable land on earth, requires large amounts of resources, emits greenhouse gases and harms biodiversity. At the same time, today’s food system—and often our eating habits—does not meet our nutritional needs, driving the prevalence of non-communicable diseases like malnutrition, obesity and heart and vascular diseases. Through our products and actions as a company, we work to grow the plant-based movement and help people shift from traditional dairy to plant-based products and enact positive societal and industry change. We believe that transforming the food industry is necessary to face humanity’s greatest challenges across climate, environment, health and lifestyle. In parallel, change is rocking the consumer landscape, as the growing concerns for the environment and interest in health and nutrition have started to drive real, scaled behavioral changes around consumer purchase choices. Generation Z and Millennials will become the dominant global generations in the coming years, bringing to the market a new set of values and expectations. These combined factors are driving a clear rapid, accelerating growth and influx of new consumers to the plant-based dairy market. “.

Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and has 792 employees. The company is located at Jagaregatan 4 211 19 Malmö Sweden and can be reached via phone at +46 8 506 323 00 or on the web at https://www.oatly.com/.

