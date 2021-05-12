Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. 23,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,346,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 960.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

