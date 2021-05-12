Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OSH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

