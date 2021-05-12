nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $2,497,779.68 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,616. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.