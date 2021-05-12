NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NVEC opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.18. NVE has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

