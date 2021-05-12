Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 128,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,821. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

