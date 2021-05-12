NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.75

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 200742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

