Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NXQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 28,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,688. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

