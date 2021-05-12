Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.