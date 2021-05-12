Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.