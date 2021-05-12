Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Wednesday. 13,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

