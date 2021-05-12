Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NXC stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 22,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.87.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
