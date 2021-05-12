NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Lucas Vitale Sells 2,208 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lucas Vitale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 563,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,535. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

