Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

NTR opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.