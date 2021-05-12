Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 41,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

