Nuggets Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $18,766.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.