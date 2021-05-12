Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Nucor by 13.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 671,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,171,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,033,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Nucor by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE:NUE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $103.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

