Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NVAX traded down $22.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.18. 8,329,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,309. Novavax has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.06.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.