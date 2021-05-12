Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NOVT stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
