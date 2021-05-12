Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.