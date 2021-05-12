NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.
NLOK stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 594,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.