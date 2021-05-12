NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

NLOK stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 594,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.