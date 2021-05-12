NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,491. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

