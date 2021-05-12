Northland Securities Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MIME stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,360. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

