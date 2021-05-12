Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

