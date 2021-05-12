Northcoast Research Comments on Viad Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viad in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.88).

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.58. Viad has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

