North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

