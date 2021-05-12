North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.44

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.44 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 14733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$456.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.39.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

