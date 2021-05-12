Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 6,667 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.