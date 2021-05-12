Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 6,667 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

