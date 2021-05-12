Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.62 ($6.62).

ETR CBK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €5.77 ($6.79). 6,211,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.24. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

