NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

