NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 73,600 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

