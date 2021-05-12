NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 30,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,255. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

