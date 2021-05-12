NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,836 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.