NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 3,600 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 201,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 697.24 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $70.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

