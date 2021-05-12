NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,398. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NL Industries in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

