NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,398. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
