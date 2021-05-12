Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE POR opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.