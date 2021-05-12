Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

