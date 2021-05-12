Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

