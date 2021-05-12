Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

MGNX stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

