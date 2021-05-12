Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.