Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for 2.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invitae worth $521,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 147,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

