Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 46,296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.06 and a 200-day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $349.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $303.79 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.