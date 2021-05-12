Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 164,425 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,425 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $305,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.44. The company had a trading volume of 237,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The company has a market capitalization of $857.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

