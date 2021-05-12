Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $112.84 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,214,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

PCAR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.94. 10,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

