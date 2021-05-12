Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $210.25 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,499,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772,752 shares during the period. 2U makes up 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of 2U worth $210,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in 2U by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in 2U by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

TWOU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

