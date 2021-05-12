Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 140,006 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,006 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $61,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.