NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

NKE stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

